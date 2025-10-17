NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check MCC NEET schedule when out
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has not yet released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule yet. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the schedule when out on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The counselling schedule will comprise of dates of registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment results, reporting at allotted colleges and verification of data dates in the schedule....Read More
There are four rounds of counselling- Round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round.
To check the counselling schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on NEET PG counselling registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
