NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC adds 2620 MD, MS and DNB seats for Round 2, check here
MCC has added 2620 seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2. The list of added seats can be checked by the candidates on the official website of MCC.
The Medical Counselling Committee has added 2620 seats for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2. Candidates who want to apply for Round 2 counselling can check the added seats list through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The added seats list includes state name, institute type, institute, quota, branch, category and total seats.
The Round 2 registration process was scheduled to commence on December 5 and conclude on December 9, 2025. The choice filling was scheduled from December 6 to December 9, 2025 and choice locking was scheduled on December 9, 2025.
The processing of seat allotment will be done from December 10 to December 11, 2025 and the result will be announced on December 12, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report or join the allotted colleges from December 13 to December 21, 2025. Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from December 22 to December 23, 2025.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to download added seats list
To download the added seats list candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on added seats list available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates can check the added seats details.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
