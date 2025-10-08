NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check MCC NEET PG schedule when out

NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has not yet released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. When released candidates who have passed the NEET PG examination can apply for the counselling through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The counselling will be held in four rounds- Round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round.

The Committee will disclose information such as registration, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment results, reporting at allotted colleges, and verification of data dates in the schedule.

To apply for the counselling round candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

