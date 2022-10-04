Directorate General of Health Services have released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The notice has been released for those candidates who have reported to Round 1 schedule. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have joined the colleges can resign the seat of Round 1 starting from October 3 to October 10, 2022, after which NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 reporting candidates.

The resignation letter of the candidate should be generated online by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’. In such a case, candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. In case candidate is resigning by sending email to college, s/he should make sure that they receive Resignation Letter generated through online portal of MCC, any offline resignation/letter is not permissible.

Further more, Round-1 joined candidates who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.