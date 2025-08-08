NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Round 1 results releasing on August 9, here's how to check

NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on August 9, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Round 1 counselling can check the results when out on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The time of release of the seat allotment result have not been shared yet....Read More

Candidates can be reported and joined from August 9 to August 18, 2025, and institutes can verify the data of joined candidates from August 19 to August 20, 2025.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG 2025 registration link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment results, direct link and more.