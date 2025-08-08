Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Round 1 results releasing on August 9, here's how to check

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: Aug 8, 2025 11:56 AM IST

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Round 1 seat allotment results will be out tomorrow, August 9, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Round 1 results releasing on August 9, here's how to check
    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Round 1 results releasing on August 9, here's how to check

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on August 9, 2025. Candidates who have applied for Round 1 counselling can check the results when out on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The time of release of the seat allotment result have not been shared yet....Read More

    Candidates can be reported and joined from August 9 to August 18, 2025, and institutes can verify the data of joined candidates from August 19 to August 20, 2025.

    To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on NEET UG 2025 registration link.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

    5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 8, 2025 11:56 AM IST

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Official website to check

    mcc.nic.in

    Aug 8, 2025 11:40 AM IST

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: How to check results?

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on NEET UG 2025 registration link.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

    5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Aug 8, 2025 11:31 AM IST

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Reporting dates here

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Candidates can be reported and joined from August 9 to August 18, 2025, and institutes can verify the data of joined candidates from August 19 to August 20, 2025.

    Aug 8, 2025 11:23 AM IST

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Time of release of seat allotment result not disclosed

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: The time of release of the seat allotment result have not been shared yet.

    Aug 8, 2025 11:06 AM IST

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Where to check Round 1 results?

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Candidates who have applied for Round 1 counselling can check the results when out on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    Aug 8, 2025 11:03 AM IST

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Date and time

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result date: August 9

    NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result time: Unknown

    News education admissions NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live: Round 1 results releasing on August 9, here's how to check
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes