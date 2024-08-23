NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in

Aug 23, 2024 1:41 PM IST

Q. No. 6: Can I have some idea about the seat I am likely to get at my rank?

Ans: You can have some idea from the following:

A. Please log on to website – from home page go to medical counseling – open UnderGraduate (for previous years) – open composite allotment list. From the information that you will see, you get some idea of pattern in previous year(s). This will only be indicative (without any guarantee for the current year). Opening and Closing rank course and category-wise is also available in Download section of home page of MCC website.