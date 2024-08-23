NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result for Round 1 can be checked on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The time of announcement of seat allotment result is not available on the website. ...Read More
Candidates can report and join the allotted colleges from August 24 to August 29, 2024. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 30 to August 31, 2024.
There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Follow the blog for latest updates on NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result, direct link and other details.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Know the next step after seat allotment result releases
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Check FAQ
Q. No. 6: Can I have some idea about the seat I am likely to get at my rank?
Ans: You can have some idea from the following:
A. Please log on to website – from home page go to medical counseling – open UnderGraduate (for previous years) – open composite allotment list. From the information that you will see, you get some idea of pattern in previous year(s). This will only be indicative (without any guarantee for the current year). Opening and Closing rank course and category-wise is also available in Download section of home page of MCC website.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: What if you dont get a seat in Round 1?
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: About physical reporting
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against Round-1. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report with original documents at the allotted college.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: 3 more rounds to go
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: The MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling this year for all India quota seats, including those at central and deemed universities.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Reservation Policy for 15% All India Quota
S.C.- 15%
S.T.- 7.5%
O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%
EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%
PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: About counselling rounds
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 & Stray Vacancy Round for all AIIMS across the Country which will be conducted by MCC.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Reservation Policy for AIIMS
The reservation policy of the Central Government is followed and the same is applied only on the seats contributed by AIIMS to MCC:
1. S.C.- 15%
2. S.T.- 7.5%
3. O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%
4. EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%
5. PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%
6. Foreign National seats
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Final seat matrix for AIQ BDS course
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Direct link to check final seat matrix for AIQ MBBS course
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Final seat matrix for AIQ MBBS course
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Check final seat matrix for AIQ MBBS course Round 1
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: Four rounds to be held
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.
