NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today, steps to check at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is scheduled to release the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on Saturday, October 11. Candidates participating in Round 3 will be able to check their seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment results live updates NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment will be out on October 11, 2025. The steps to download are given below. (HT file)

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check Round 3 seat allotment result Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

As per the schedule, candidates will need to report at the allotted institute from October 13 to 21, 2025. The verification of data will be done on October 22 and 23, 2025.

A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee.