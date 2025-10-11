Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today, steps to check at mcc.nic.in

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seat allotment results for Round 3 will be released today at mcc.nic.in. Check steps to download. 

    Updated on: Oct 11, 2025 9:55 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is scheduled to release the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on Saturday, October 11. Candidates participating in Round 3 will be able to check their seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment results live updates

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment will be out on October 11, 2025. The steps to download are given below. (HT file)
    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment will be out on October 11, 2025. The steps to download are given below. (HT file)

    Also read: 9 UK universities received approvals to set up campuses in India under New Education Policy: Foreign Secretary Misri

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check Round 3 seat allotment result

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results:

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to check the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result.

    3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

    4. Check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    As per the schedule, candidates will need to report at the allotted institute from October 13 to 21, 2025. The verification of data will be done on October 22 and 23, 2025.

    A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

    Also read: GATE 2026 application window with late fee extended at gate2026.iitg.ac.in | Direct link| Direct link

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee.

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Admissions/NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today, Steps To Check At Mcc.nic.in
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes