GATE 2026 application window with late fee extended at gate2026.iitg.ac.in | Direct link

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended the registration window with late fee for GATE 2026, giving candidates another chance to apply for the examination. GATE 2026 application window with late fee has been extended at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Candidates can apply via the direct link given here.

Candidates who wish to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can now submit their applications on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in up to October 13, 2025, by paying the prescribed late fee.

Application fee:

During the extended period, the the application fee is ₹1,500/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) and ₹2,500/- for all other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper).

The fee should be paid through online mode.

Earlier, the last date to apply with late fee was till October 9, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR GATE 2026 GATE 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

This year, IIT Guwahati is the organizing institute of GATE 2026.

GATE 2026: How to apply Candidates will be able to apply for GATE 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for GATE 2026.

3. Enter your details to register yourself.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details candidates, candidates are advised to check the official website of IIT GATE.