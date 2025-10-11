GATE 2026 application window with late fee extended at gate2026.iitg.ac.in | Direct link

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended the registration window with late fee for GATE 2026, giving candidates another chance to apply for the examination.
Candidates who wish to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can now submit their applications on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in up to October 13, 2025, by paying the prescribed late fee.
Application fee:
During the extended period, the the application fee is ₹1,500/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) and ₹2,500/- for all other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper).