Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up, stray round schedule out, check here

admissions
Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:48 AM IST

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round, stray round schedule out. Candidates can check the schedule on the official site of BFUHS at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has released Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule. The schedule has been released for mop up, stray round on the official site of BFUHS at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

The last date to update the choices is till December 17, 2022. The processing of seat allotment and display of provisional result can be done on December 18, 2022 and date of reporting is from December 19 to December 20, 2022.

As per the official notice, display of vacancy position is on December 20 and receipt of online admission application forms is from December 19 to December 21, 2022 and scrutiny of documents is December 21, 2022. The counselling will also begin on December 21, 2022. To check the schedule, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BFUHS at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.
  • Click on Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open and check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
