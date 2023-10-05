News / Education / Admissions / SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result out at scertpet.co.in, link here

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result out at scertpet.co.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 05, 2023 07:37 PM IST

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result has been released. The direct link to check is given below.

State Council Of Educational Research And Training has released Round 1 seat allotment result on October 5, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result out, link here
SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result out, link here

The selected candidates will have to go to the allotted institutions to complete the admission and document verification process between October 6 and 7, 2023. Institutes will admission report and vacancy list to the council by 5 pm on October 9, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check Round 1 seat allotment result 

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.
  • Click on Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the consolidated vacancy list and result of the second round of seat allotment will be published on October 11, 2023.

The result of the pre-entry test (PET) was announced on September 24 along with the revised admission schedule. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SCERT, Assam.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out