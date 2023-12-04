Study abroad: University of Bath opens applications for MSc Applied Psychology & Economic Behaviour for next session

The University of Bath has invited applications for the MSc in Applied Psychology and Economic Behaviour course for the academic year 2024-25.

University of Bath opens applications for MSc Applied Psychology & Economic Behaviour

According to a press release issued by the University of Bath, students from economic or psychology backgrounds or areas where analyzing human behavior is a key component can apply for the course.

The release further stated that the course focuses on interdisciplinary areas aimed at helping students not only develop advanced critical reflection, and data analysis but also research and professional skills.

The fee for the course is £28,300 (INR 29,92,280) for Indian students. They have to pay a deposit of £1,000 (INR 1,05,725) after receiving their offer. The amount will be deducted from tuition fees after registration.

The deadline for applications is June 30, and the session will commence in September 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates with a Bachelor's degree and a final overall result of at least First Class in psychology or economics, an appropriate social science or business-related subject, or a subject with a significant economics or modeling component.

Candidates are required to upload a copy of the grading scale used by their institution, along with the transcript, when they submit their application.

Candidates must demonstrate basic quantitative skills, acquired through modules such as microeconomics, mathematics, or statistics.

Applications with a lower grade may be considered if there is evidence of suitability for the degree.

Candidates are required to submit a personal statement with details about their relevant academic qualifications, why they want to pursue the course, and outlining their future aspirations.

English language requirements are a minimum of either a 6.5 IELTS score with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 62 with no less than 59 in any element, or a TOEFL IBT score of 90 overall with a minimum of 21 in all 4 components.

Students who graduated within the last 5 years from an Indian university where the medium of instruction is English, and with at least 75% for English in their Indian 12th Standard examinations, may submit this as evidence.

