JKPSC CCE 2022 mark sheet released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the marksheet for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 today, November 29. Candidates who have appeared for the JKPSC for Combined Competitive Examination -2022 can download the marks sheet from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. Steps to download JKPSC CCE 2023 mark sheet

Candidates will be able to download their JKPSC CCE 2023 admit card using their application number and date of birth.

JKPSC CCE 2022 mark sheet: Know how to download

To download the JKPSC CCE 2023 marks sheet follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Marks Card for J and K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022.”

Enter your login details

JKPSC CCE 2022 mark sheet will appear on the screen

Check and download the marks sheet

Take a printout for future reference

For more details visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.