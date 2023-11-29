AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment results releasing tomorrow
AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result is to be released tomorrow, November 30.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 30. Candidates can check the AP Lawcet 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Candidates have to report to the allotted college from December 1 to December 2. APSCHE commenced the AP LAWCET 2023 counselling registration process on November 17 and ended the registration process on November 22.
AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check
To check the AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment results, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
On the homepage, click on the AP LAWCET 2023 result
Key in your login credentials.
Your AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.