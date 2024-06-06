TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Phase 1 seat allotment results releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

June 6, 2024 10:49 AM IST

TS DOST 2024 Result Live: The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need not pay any amount for online self reporting.

The students who are allotted to Private Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting.

The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges/Private Colleges and are not eligible for ePass college fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.1000/- for online self-reporting.