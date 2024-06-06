TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Phase 1 seat allotment results releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Degree Online Services, Telangana will release TS DOST 2024 Result for phase 1 seat allotment on June 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 1 can check the seat allotment results through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. The online self reporting by the allotment candidates will begin on June 7 and will close on June 12, 2024. Candidates who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person from June 29 to July 5, 2024 and submit the required certificates and pay fee, it is only then that their seat is confirmed....Read More
DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: How to download seat allotment result?
Visit the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
Click on TS DOST Phase 4 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: What after seat allotment result is released?
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: As per the schedule, the online self reporting by the alloted candidates will begin on June 7 and will close on June 12, 2024.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Know about DOST window
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET).
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Payment process
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need not pay any amount for online self reporting.
The students who are allotted to Private Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting.
The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges/Private Colleges and are not eligible for ePass college fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.1000/- for online self-reporting.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Know about mobile app
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: The TSBIE students can register in DOST through T-App Folio Mobile App based on photo authentication.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Where can candidates take admissions?
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: TS DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) is for admissions into all Undergraduate Courses, such as B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/ B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA/BBM/BCA etc., offered by all the Colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women‟s University) respectively, JNTU and D-Pharmacy in Polytechnics affiliated to TSBTET for the Academic Year 2024-25.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Login details to check seat allotment result
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: The login details to check seat allotment result is given here.
DOST ID
Pin
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Phase 2 dates
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: The Phase 2 registration will begin today, June 6 and will end on June 13, 2024. The web options for Phase 2 will also begin today and will end on June 14, 2024.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: List of website
dost.cgg.gov.in
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Helpline numbers
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: The helpline number and details
DOST Help Desk: Ph: - 040-23120416
Call Time: 6:00 A.M to 8.00 P.M on working days.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Check on official website
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: TS DOST 2024 seat allotment phase 1 result will be released today on the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Orientation dates
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: The orientation session is scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 6. The classes for semester 1 will begin on July 8.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Steps to check seat allotment result
Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Phase I seat allotment result
Key in your login details
Check TS DOST 2024 results
Check and take printout for future reference.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Websites to check seat allotment result
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: TS DOST seat allotment result can be checked by candidates through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: About DOST
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET).
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: When can candidates confirm their seats?
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Candidates who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person from June 29 to July 5, 2024 and submit the required certificates and pay fee, it is only then that their seat is confirmed.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Self reporting dates
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: The online self reporting by the allotment candidates will begin on June 7 and will close on June 12, 2024.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: How to check
Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
Click on TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Where to check
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 1 can check the seat allotment results through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Date and time
TS DOST 2024 Result Live: Phase 1 seat allotment result will be released today, June 6, 2024. The time of release of the allotment list has not been shared yet.