Telangana Council of Higher Education, TGCHE has started the TS DOST 2026 Phase 1 registration on April 15, 2026. Candidates who want to take admissions into undergraduate courses can find the direct link to apply through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2026: Phase 1 registration begins at dost.cgg.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is May 7, 2026. The web options will be available from April 30 to May 8, 2026.

Candidates who have passed the Telangana Public Examination in April 2026 can apply for the admission round. DOST helps students to enroll in undergraduate courses such as B.A., B.Com, B.Sc., BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D-Pharmacy,etc., for the Academic Year 2026-27.

Direct link to TS DOST 2026

TS DOST 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS DOST 2026 Phase 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹200/-. The payment should be done online. After completing the registration, students will receive their DOST ID and PIN. It is advisable to keep these credentials safe and confidential until the admission process concludes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.