TS EAMCET Round 3 Final Seat Allotment News Live: Where, how to check final phase allotment result when out
TS EAMCET Round 3 Final Seat Allotment News Live: The TS EAMCET final phase allotment results is scheduled to be out o August 10, 2025. Check how to download allotment order when out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TS EAMCET Round 3 Final Seat Allotment News Live: Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will be releasing the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment results 2025 on Sunday, August 10, 2025. When released, candidates participating in the counselling round will be able able to check their allotment order on the official website at tgeapcetd.nic.in....Read More
After the allotment results are released, candidates have to pay the tuition fee and self report through the official website from August 10 to August 12, 2025.
Candidates should report to the colleges from August 11 to August 13, 2025.
TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling 2025: Steps to check final allotment
Candidates can check the final phase allotment results by following the steps mentioned below.
1. Go to the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to check the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment results 2025.
3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
4. Check the allotment result displayed on your screen.
5. Download the allotment order.
6. Keep a printout for future reference..
TS EAMCET Round 3 Final Seat Allotment News Live: Window for paying tuition fee
TS EAMCET Round 3 Final Seat Allotment News Live: Cabdidates have to pay the tuition fee between August 10 and August 12, 2025.
