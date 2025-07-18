TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase releasing today at tgecet.nic.in, here's how to check

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase on July 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the final phase counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of TS ECET at tgecet.nic.in. TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase releasing today(Unsplash)

The tuition fee can be paid and self-reported through the website from July 18 to July 20, 2025. The reporting at the allotted colleges can be done from July 19 to July 22, 2025. The last date for updating candidate joining details by college is July 23, 2025.

For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TGECET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login.

TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS ECET at tgecet.nic.in.

2. Click on TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs.5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs.10000/- (Others) along with Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by the candidate is less than Rs.5000/-(SC/ST) and Rs.10000/- (Others).The same will be returned back to the candidates who report at the allotted college after final phase. If the candidate did not report at the allotted college the same will be forfeited.