Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

TS POLYCET seat allotment result 2025 announced, direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Candidates can check the results on the official website,tgpolycet.nic.in, through candidate login.

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana has announced the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can check the results on the official website,tgpolycet.nic.in, through candidate login.

TS POLYCET seat allotment result 2025 declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TS POLYCET seat allotment result 2025 declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check TS POLYCET allotment result 2025

Previously, it TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result was expected to be announced by July 4, but it was delayed.

The department has also revised the counselling schedule. 

Shortlisted candidates have to pay the fee and self report through the website between July 15 and 18. 

The entrance test was held on May 13, 2025 and the result was announced on May 24.

The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of one paper on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 (SSC) level.

How to check TS POLYCET allotment result 2025

1. Visit the official website for TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in.

2. Click on the candidate login option.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the seat allotment result.

As per the revised schedule, the final phase of TS POLYCET counselling will begin on July 23, with seat allotment result scheduled on or before July 28.

Candidates can exercise options for internal sliding from August 2 to 3 and allotment result will be announced on August 5.

The last date to complete sport admissions is August 11.

For POLYCET counselling, 85 per cent of seats in each course in the state are reserved for the local candidates of OU area as specified in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations and Admissions) Order, 1974 as subsequently amended, and the remaining 15 per cent of the seats are unreserved. 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / TS POLYCET seat allotment result 2025 announced, direct link to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On