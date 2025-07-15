TS POLYCET seat allotment result 2025 announced, direct link to check

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana has announced the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can check the results on the official website,tgpolycet.nic.in, through candidate login. TS POLYCET seat allotment result 2025 declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check TS POLYCET allotment result 2025

Previously, it TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result was expected to be announced by July 4, but it was delayed.

The department has also revised the counselling schedule.

Shortlisted candidates have to pay the fee and self report through the website between July 15 and 18.

The entrance test was held on May 13, 2025 and the result was announced on May 24.

The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of one paper on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 (SSC) level.

How to check TS POLYCET allotment result 2025

1. Visit the official website for TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in.

2. Click on the candidate login option.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the seat allotment result.

As per the revised schedule, the final phase of TS POLYCET counselling will begin on July 23, with seat allotment result scheduled on or before July 28.

Candidates can exercise options for internal sliding from August 2 to 3 and allotment result will be announced on August 5.

The last date to complete sport admissions is August 11.

For POLYCET counselling, 85 per cent of seats in each course in the state are reserved for the local candidates of OU area as specified in the Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations and Admissions) Order, 1974 as subsequently amended, and the remaining 15 per cent of the seats are unreserved.