The University of Bath has opened its applications for BSc Sport course for the academic year 2024-25. The Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences of the University of Bath offers popular postgraduate campus-based courses such as MSc Economics, MSc Sport Management, MSc Applied Clinical Psychology, MSc International Relations, and MA International Education and Globalisation. Some distance learning courses are also offered, according to a press release by the University. University of Bath invites applications for Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences Postgraduate Courses.

Deadline:

The overseas application deadline is 30 June 2024. In some cases, late applications can be considered, however, students may need to take into account the time to apply for and receive a UK Student Visa. Students are also required to submit a personal statement, stated the media release.

Eligibility Criteria:

According to the release, to be eligible to apply for postgraduate study at the University of Bath students are required check the entry requirements of their chosen course. Entry requirements for students from India typically include having an undergraduate degree with a final overall result of at least First Class. However, due to the number of different grading scales in use, when submitting their application candidates should upload a copy of the grading scale used by their institution, along with their transcript.

Some courses require students to have studied a specific subject area for their undergraduate degree, others allow any subject. Applicants are also required to meet the University of Bath’s English language requirements. The University accepts qualifications such as types of IELTS, Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic), and TOEFL IBT. The exact requirements depend on the course, the press release mentioned.

Fee Structure:

Fees for Indian students on full-time campus-based Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences postgraduate courses starting in 2024 range from £22,400 to £28,300 per year. As tuition fees increase annually, it is recommended to budget for an increase of up to 5% for every year of the course, stated the press release.

The release also mentioned that some Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences postgraduate courses have an application fee of £50-£60 and that applicants must also pay a deposit of £1000 within 4 weeks of applying unless they meet the condition to waive the deposit. The remaining fees should be paid according to the payment terms once they have completed online registration.

