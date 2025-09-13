WBJEE Defence Quota Counselling 2025 on September 19, important documents to carry & points to remember

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will be commencing the WBJEE counselling 2025 for defence quota candidates on Friday, September 19, 2025, for admission into four-year degree level Engineering/Technology courses in Universities and Govt. Engineering Colleges across West Bengal. WBJEE Defence Quota Counselling 2025 will be conducted on September 19, 2025.

As per the official notice, the counselling will begin from 12:30 PM on September 19, 2025.

Counselling venue:

The counselling will be conducted at WBJEE Office at RUPANNA, DB-118, Sector-1, Salt Lake City, Kolkata-700064, (Landmark: Near DB Park, Opposite to Bidhannagar College).

Number of candidates:

The board said that a list of 57 candidates has been sent by Rajya Sainik Board, Home Department, Govt. of West Bengal for attending the Defence Quota Counselling.

Documents to be carried:

Candidates attending the WBJEE defence quota counselling should carry the following documents:

1. WBJEE-2025 Rank Card (Downloaded) and its photocopy

2. Original Proof of Date of Birth and its photocopy

3. Original Marksheet of 10+2 standard examination and its photocopy.

4. One passport size recent coloured photo.

5. Seat Allotment letter of WBJEE-2025 Centralized e-counselling, (if any).

Seats reserved for defence quota:

WBJEEB said that a total of 13 seats have been reserved for candidates under defence quota. Of these, 11 seats are reserved in different branches in Govt. Engineering & Technology Colleges of West Bengal, while two are reserved in Jadavpur University.

It may mentioned here that candidates who did not participate in online counselling of WBJEE 2025 are required to deposit a fee of ₹500/- in cash during the defence quota counselling.

Candidates are required to be present physically on the day of the counselling with all the necessary documents to get an allotment, the board said.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBJEEB.