Sat, Sept 13, 2025
UGC NET 2025: NTA releases certificates at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

HT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 01:29 pm IST

UGC NET 2025: NTA has released the certificates at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2025 certificates. Candidates who have qualified for the UGC NET June examinations can download the certificates from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET 2025 CERTIFICATES

The NTA had released the UGC NET June Results 2025 on July 21, 2025. The examination was conducted from June 25, 2025, to June 29, 2025.

The agency had released provisional answer key on its website on July 5, 2025, and the objection window was activated on July 6, 2025, to challenge the answer key by candidates.

The last date to raise objection was July 8, 2025.

UGC NET Certificates 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the certificates:

  1. Visit official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UGC NET June 2025 Certificates
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit.
  4. Check the certificate displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

In case candidates face difficulty in downloading the certificate, they can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET.

Follow Us On