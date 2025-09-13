Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
500 doctors to be recruited soon to fill shortage in Haryana govt hospitals: Health minister Rao

Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 10:41 am IST

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao Friday said that 500 doctors will be recruited soon and there will be no shortage of doctors in government hospitals.

The proposal for recruitment has already been prepared, and the hiring process will begin soon, she said in Kurukshetra after conducting a surprise inspection of the government hospital there.

The minister checked the pharmacy, toilets, and cleanliness arrangements in every ward of the LNJP hospital.

According to an official statement, she reprimanded officers for the problems faced by patients, especially in the children's ward, due to heaps of debris scattered around the hospital and the poor condition of toilets.

However, the minister found that medicines were available in sufficient quantities in the pharmacy.

Later, she told reporters that many districts of Haryana have been affected due to floods.

During this time, health department officers and staff are monitoring people's health and distributing free medicines.

