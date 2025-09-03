Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to check here

Published on: Sept 03, 2025 12:14 pm IST

WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Candidates can check via the direct link given below. 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has published the WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Candidates who participated in the first phase counselling can check the seat allotment results through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 Live Updates

WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 is out at wbjeeb.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.
Candidates will have to enter their details like Roll Number and Password.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK WBJEE ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULTS 2025

Next, candidates who have been allotted a seat will need to make the payment of seat acceptance fee between September 3 and September 7, 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat will have to pay a refundable (conditional) seat acceptance fee /caution money of Rs. 5000.

The fee can be paid online via Net Banking/Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter.

In case candidates fail to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in the Upgradation Round.

WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025: How to check

Candidates can check their seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025.
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
  5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of WBJEEB,

