Home / Education / AFCAT 2020 admit card released, here’s the direct link to download

AFCAT 2020 admit card released, here’s the direct link to download

AFCAT Admit Card 2020: Indian Air Force has released the admit card for AFCAT 2020 on its official website at afcat.cdac.in

education Updated: Feb 05, 2020 09:27 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AFCAT 2020 admit card
AFCAT 2020 admit card (HT file)
         

The AFCAT 2020 will be conducted on February 22 and 23. The link to download the admit card will be active till the day of exam. Candidates will have to login using their login credentials to download their admit card.

AFCAT admit card will have the details of candidate including their name, photograph, signature, father’s name, roll number , registration number, date and time of exam and the venue.

How to download AFCAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘AFCAT admit card 2020

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your AFCAT admit card 2020 will appear on the screen

6.Download your hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future use

