After Yogi ministers, AKTU teachers get management lessons from IIM- Lucknow

education

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:26 IST

Not just ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, but senior professors and administrative officials of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) are also getting hands-on training from experts of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on capacity building and communication skills.

AKTU professors are getting trained in eight different verticals-- time management, office tools management, written communication skills; building and managing technical educational institution a brand in digital era; leadership skill development and team management; critical thinking; effective communication and managerial success; managing start-ups incubation and ecosystem; design thinking for strategy and innovation and coaching & mentoring for effective leadership.

Recently, the Yogi Adityanath government’s ministers had gone to IIM-L to learn lessons in good governance, development, political management and acquire skills to improve delivery of government programmes to the people in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the ongoing sessions, vice chancellor AKTU, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said: “So far the sessions have been extremely fruitful. Over 250 faculty members and administrative officials have benefitted from the sessions. Learning is a never ending process and our teachers are benefitting from these intriguing sessions.”

A senior professor at IIM-L who took one of the sessions said, “We came to know that AKTU functions under extreme financial constraints. We told the faculty members how to generate resources from outside their institute and to optimise use of their own resources.”

Those who attended the session were all praise for it.

Monika Mehrotra, director BBD Engineering College Lucknow said: “I attended the management development programme on building and managing technical educational institution as a brand in digital era. In this MDP special focus was given on utilising social media as a tool. With the help of some case studies we were taught how social media can improve the institute’s position.”

Sarika Srivastava, director Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management in Varanasi said, “I attended the management capacity development programme and realised the role and importance of digital marketing in shaping the future of engineering and management students.”

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University is an umbrella body that regulates all engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh and has over 600 engineering and management colleges across the state affiliated to it.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 10:26 IST