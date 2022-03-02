Home / Education / AIMA MAT PBT admit cards for March 6 exam released at mat.aima.in, direct link
  • AIMA MAT PBT admit cards: All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT Admit cards for (PBT) Paper Based Test was released on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
AIMA MAT PBT admit cards: Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.(mat.aima.in)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 09:29 PM IST
AIMA MAT PBT admit cards: All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT Admit cards for Paper Based Test (PBT) was released on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of AIMA at https://mat.aima.in.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download AIMA MAT 2021 admit cards&lt;/strong&gt;

 The examination of AIMA MAT 2021 will be conducting on March 6, 2022 Sunday. 

The AIMA MAT Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on March 13 2022 and the admit cards for the CBT will be available from March 9, 2022. (4PM)

Steps to download admit card for AIMA MAT 2021

1. Visit the official website of AIMA MAT https://mat.aima.in

2. On the homepage click on AIMA MAT  PBT admit card link

3. Put your login details and submit

4. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

