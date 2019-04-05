AISEE Sainik School Entrance Exam 2019 admit card out today, here’s how to download

Sainik School Society has released the admit card for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISEE) 2019. The exam will be held on April 21.

Candidates who had registered for the AISEE 2019 can download their admit cards from the official website. Candidates should check their name, roll number, date of exam, venue of the exam and time of the exam in their admit card.

It is important for every candidate to take the print out of the admit card along with them to the exam centre without which their entry will be denied.

AISEE Sainik School Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website of AISEE sainikschooladmission.in

On the left side on the homepage, click on Candidate Login

A login page will appear

Key in your application form number and password

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 12:58 IST