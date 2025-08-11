AP DSC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Website to check Mega DSC results when out

AP DSC Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check Mega DSC results when out (Representational image)

AP DSC Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, has released the final answer key of MEGA DSC recruitment examination 2025 and is expected to announce the results next. When declared, candidates will be able to check the AP DSC result on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in....Read More

The recruitment examination ended on Sunday, July 6, 2025. After that, the department released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates. The objections were reviewed and used in preparing the final answer key.

Through this recruitment drive, the DSE AP aims to fill up 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC Result 2025: How to check results when announced

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Mega DSC result when out:

Go to the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Click on the link to check the AP DSC result link given on the home page.

Enter your login details and submit.

Check and download the result.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on AP DSC results, direct link and more.