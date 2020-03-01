AP EAMCET 2020 online registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in, apply before March 29

education

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 10:47 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released an official notification regarding the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 (APEAMCET-2020) on its official website. Interested and eligible students can apply for the Common Entrance test online at sche.ap.gov.in on or before March 29, 2020.

APEAMCET-2020 exam will be conducted through computer-based test by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.

Important Dates:

How to apply for the APEAMCET-2020:

STEP – 1: Fee Payment

STEP – 2: Know your Payment Status

STEP – 3: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)

STEP – 4: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)