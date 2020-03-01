AP EAMCET 2020 online registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in, apply before March 29
APEAMCET-2020 exam will be conducted through computer-based test by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.education Updated: Mar 01, 2020 10:47 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released an official notification regarding the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 (APEAMCET-2020) on its official website. Interested and eligible students can apply for the Common Entrance test online at sche.ap.gov.in on or before March 29, 2020.
APEAMCET-2020 exam will be conducted through computer-based test by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.
Important Dates:
Here’s the direct link to apply online.
How to apply for the APEAMCET-2020:
STEP – 1: Fee Payment
STEP – 2: Know your Payment Status
STEP – 3: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)
STEP – 4: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)