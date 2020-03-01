e-paper
AP EAMCET 2020 online registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in, apply before March 29

AP EAMCET 2020 online registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in, apply before March 29

APEAMCET-2020 exam will be conducted through computer-based test by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.

Mar 01, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP EAMCET 2020.
AP EAMCET 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released an official notification regarding the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 (APEAMCET-2020) on its official website. Interested and eligible students can apply for the Common Entrance test online at sche.ap.gov.in on or before March 29, 2020.

APEAMCET-2020 exam will be conducted through computer-based test by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada.

Important Dates:

Hindustantimes

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply for the APEAMCET-2020:

STEP – 1: Fee Payment

STEP – 2: Know your Payment Status

STEP – 3: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)

STEP – 4: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)

