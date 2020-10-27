e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020 declared at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link

AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020 declared at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link

AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the AP Grama Sachivalyam 2020 examination can check their results online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020.
AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam has declared the results of the recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AP Grama Sachivalyam 2020 examination can check their results online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam was conducted from September 20 to 26, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. A total of 10,56,931 candidates have registered for the recruitment examination this year.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16,208 vacancies for various positions, out of which, 14,062 vacancies are in village secretariats and 2,166 in ward secretariats.

Direct link to check AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020

How to check AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020:

Visit the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Examination results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The AP Grama Sachivalyam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘Rohit not in, but injured Mayank is in all teams’: Ojha question selectors
‘Rohit not in, but injured Mayank is in all teams’: Ojha question selectors
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In