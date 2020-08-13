e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
AP SSC 10th result 2020 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check BSEAP class 10 results

AP SSC 10th result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the AP Class 10 examinations can check their results online at bse.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:55 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP SSC 10th result 2020.
AP SSC 10th result 2020.(Screengrab)
         

AP SSC 10th result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday declared the results of class 10 or SSC examination on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the AP Class 10 examinations can check their results online at bse.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the AP SSC examination was scheduled to be conducted in March but was later postponed due to the coronavirus related lockdown. Later, the board conducted the class 10 examinations from July 10 to 17, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Here’s the direct link to check AP SSC examination results 2020.

How to check AP Class 10 results 2020:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘SSC Public Examinations March 2020 Student Result & Short Memo Without Photo’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP SSC results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

