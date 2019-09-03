Army Recruitment Drive: 64,000 aspirants from Bihar’s seven districts to participate in fitness test

education

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:14 IST

Over 4665 candidates out of 64,000 took part in the physical fitness test on the first day of the 14-day army recruitment rally that began at KLP complex, recruiting zone headquarters of Bihar and Jharkahnd on Monday.

Youth from the Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Saran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Vaishali attended the tests, including measurements, running, pull ups and long jump. Academic testimonials of the candidates were verified by an army team.

Selected candidates would undergo medical test.

On Sunday night, the aspiring soldiers, mostly from economically weaker sections, were seen sleeping on footpaths unable to afford the cost of lodges or hotels, awaiting sunrise to attend the rigorous rounds of Army selection process in Danapur Cantonment.

The aspirants said that they made up their minds to go to the border, if selected, to take on “the enemies.” An aspirant said, “We urge the authorities to give us a chance to serve the nation and an opportunity to be part of the Indian Army.”

Deputy Director General (DDG) of Bihar and Jharkhand Brig H S Jaggi warned the aspirants to remain beware of touts, as “there will be no role of touts in recruitment”.

He further apprised candidates of the free and fair process of the army recruitment rally and advised candidates not to pay bribe to anyone for recruitment as it is based purely on merit. Selection process during recruitment at all stages is computerized and transparent. Therefore, candidates are advised to beware of touts and agents as they cannot help them at any stage

The recruitment to the Army is held in a very transparent manner but there are reports that many touts approach the candidates and their parents, posing themselves as agents.

The DDG said candidates will undergo screening test for physical fitness, medical examination and documentation. Successful candidates will then have to sit in a written test on November 24 and January 19, 2020. Candidates to be finally selected after undergoing training, will be inducted into various Army services, Brig Jaggi added.

Earlier officials of recruiting zone sought police force from the district administration to maintain law and order situation in view of large number of candidates’ participation. “Adequate civil and traffic force will be required to regulate traffic near the rally site, and for maintaining law and order and crowd to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, adequate police force will also be required for barricading at the rally site to control the candidates,” reads the letter.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 12:14 IST