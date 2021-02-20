Around 300 schools adopted under Odisha's adoption programme
- Over 200 bureaucrats, judges and lawmakers have adopted around 300 schools, weeks after the Odisha government announced a schools adoption programme to improve their standards.
Over 200 bureaucrats, judges and lawmakers have adopted around 300 schools, weeks after the Odisha government announced a schools adoption programme to improve their standards.
Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on January 25 called on everyone to adopt schools and help students of government and aided schools to stay motivated and dream big to transform the state’s educational system. The adoption is part of the Mo School programme launched in November 2017 to boost the education system with the involvement of alumni and the general public. Around 40,00,00 alumni have raised ₹60 crore under the programme.
The state government last month started the adoption programme under which individuals can adopt a maximum of three schools for improvement in the academic and co-curricular activities.
"An institution to become world-class needs physical, digital, intellectual and emotional infrastructure. All these components are interlinked and complementary to each other. School adoption programme brings everyone together to help build all the four components so that government schools can excel. The school adoption programme would leverage the intellectual capital and professional success of the alumni," said Mo School programme's member secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia. He added 224 people have so far adopted 292 schools.
Lawmaker Pranab Prakash Das, Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi, and chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra are among those who have adopted schools.
The state has 67,961 schools up to class 10.
Officials said the adoption programme is expected to take care of the falling academic quality in government schools.
According to the 2018 National Achievement Survey, only 53% of students in Odisha were able to answer questions on basic competencies correctly.
Poonia said he expects the number of adopted schools to cross over 1,000 in the next six months. "The response has been very encouraging so far. Any Indian citizen with wide experience and exposure can adopt schools. The adopting person is expected to be a mentor and influencer and not be involved in any administrative or financial activities."
The mentors adopting schools can arrange coaching classes for certain subjects, career counselling sessions, tie-ups, inspirational talks and cash awards to motivate the students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 vacancies for various posts notified
- BRO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this job notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 300 schools adopted under Odisha's adoption programme
- Over 200 bureaucrats, judges and lawmakers have adopted around 300 schools, weeks after the Odisha government announced a schools adoption programme to improve their standards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yogi directs officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts
- Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020 declared, check here
- Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CSBC women constable recruitment examination can check their final results online at cbsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies
- Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Lt Governor inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admission process under RTE quota in Maharashtra likely to start next week
- The admission process under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22 in Maharashtra will begin from next week, officials from the education department said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 12th result 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School timings in Punjab to change from Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt earmarks ₹5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested
- As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019 declared, check here
- SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many achievers under 30 years figure in UPPSC PCS 2019
- Scrutiny of the top 10 merit holders reveal nine candidates, all below 30 years, had succeeded in this prestigious examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar education department to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without exam
- Bihar education department has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without examination as students suffered academic loss due to Covid-19 outbreak in government schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox