BECIL Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for selection of 3895 skilled and unskilled employees

education

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:55 IST

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for selection of skilled and unskilled employees purely on contract basis for some of their government projects.

A total of 1402 candidates will be selected in the category of skilled employees and 2493 candidates will be selected in the category of unskilled employees. The selected skilled employees will get a Guaranteed minimum wages (as per Government of UP) of Rs 9,381.06, while the unskilled employees will get minimum wages of Rs. 7,613.42.

To be selected in the category of skilled employees the minimum qualification required is ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognised by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering, and or with shall possess overhead certificate for Electrical Safety. They should also have reading and writing knowledge of Hindi and English. The candidate should have at least two year experience in electricals and should be at least 18 years of age and a maximum age of 45 years.

To be selected in the category of unskilled employees, a candidate should have at least passed Class 8 from any state education board or equivalent institutional, should have reading and writing knowledge of Hindi and at least reading knowledge of English. The candidate should have at least one year experience preferably in electrical system and should be at least of 18 years and a maximum of 55 years of age.

The application process started on November 8 and will close on November 18, 2019. The date of interaction/documents Verification would be informed through SMS (tentative date November 19 to November 22).

Selected candidates will have to join on December 1, 2019 at Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Uttar Pradesh.

The applications can be filled online at www.beciljobs.com along with scan copies of self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card. There is no need to submit these documents in physical form in case of online submission.

The registration fee is Rs 500 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/PH candidates. The fee submitted once will not be refunded. Fees can be paid only through NEFT/RTGS in favor of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited. The details for the payment of fees can be checked in the notification.

Candidates must read the notification carefully before applying.