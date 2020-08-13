e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bengal school restarts classes defying govt directives

Bengal school restarts classes defying govt directives

Several guardians have also been requesting the school authorities to restart classes and the managing committee gave the go-ahead, Ghatak said.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 09:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
MIdnapore
         

Defying government directives, a state-run school in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district restarted classes on Wednesday, prompting the government to issue a notice to the headmaster.

Headmaster Brindaban Ghatak of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in the Daspur area said the decision to restart classes for standard 10 students was taken as their studies were getting affected due to the lockdown.

“We started the classes following all social distancing norms and standard protocols. The students are very enthusiastic about coming to the school after staying at home for all these months,” he told reporters.

Several guardians have also been requesting the school authorities to restart classes and the managing committee gave the go-ahead, Ghatak said.

“We will close the school building if asked by the Education Department but in that case, we may opt for taking classes in the open,” he said, replying to a question.

Ghatak said the school was also considering starting classes of 11 and 12 following all necessary COVID-19 protocols.

In a late evening development, an official of the Education Department said the headmaster has been issued a show-cause notice and asked to explain the reasons for violating the government order.

“He has to reply within 24 hours. The district inspector has also been asked to visit the school on Thursday and file a report,” the official said.

Public health expert Kajal Banik said the move will endanger the health of children.

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch another major direct tax reform to benefit taxpayers
PM Modi to launch another major direct tax reform to benefit taxpayers
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Harassment charges left out of FIR in UP scholar’s death case
Harassment charges left out of FIR in UP scholar’s death case
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In