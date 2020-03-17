Berhampur University results for 1st, 3rd and 5th semester exam declared at buodisha.edu.in

education

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:52 IST

Berhampur University has released the TDC (CBCS) results 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at buodisha.edu.in.

Berhampur University had conducted the TDC 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester examinations in November/December 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “TDC CBCSS Result”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and select the categories available on the webpage

5. The result will appear on the display screen