e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th result 2020 likely in mid- May says BSEB chairman Anand Kishor

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 likely in mid- May says BSEB chairman Anand Kishor

he other process like tabulation of student records, physical verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers through video call would require a couple of more days. Result is likely to be declared by the third week of May

education Updated: May 07, 2020 11:30 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Board 10th result 2020
Bihar Board 10th result 2020(HT File)
         

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is mulling to announce long-awaited Class 10 board results by mid-May after it started evaluation of matric answersheets on Wednesday. The Board said that the evaluation process would complete within a week.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said the evaluation process might take five to seven days to complete. “The other process like tabulation of student records, physical verification of toppers’ copies and interview of toppers through video call would require a couple of more days. Result is likely to be declared by the third week of May,” said the chairman.

Kishor added that the online admission process for Class 11 would begin after the declaration of matric results.

The evaluation of copies was suspended since March 31,about a week after the nationwide lockdown was enforced to fight coronavirus disease outbreak. “After a gap of 35 days, copy evaluation has been resumed. Since schools are closed, the board has asked the evaluators to occupy larger space to maintain social distancing norms. Sanitizers have been provided at all centres”, said a board official.

In another development, the board has invited online applications for scrutiny of intermediate answersheets from May 8 to May 25.

Kishor said, “Those students who are not satisfied with their marks in the intermediate exam can wish for revaluation of their answersheets by making online application for scrutiny through the official website of the board. The applicants will have to pay Rs.70 per subject for revaluation of answersheet.”

BSEB announced intermediate results on March 24.Overall pass percentage was 80.44%.Over 12 lakh candidates appeared in the intermediate exam held in February across 82 centres this year.

top news
Amit Shah calls Visakhapatnam gas leak incident disturbing: Latest updates
Amit Shah calls Visakhapatnam gas leak incident disturbing: Latest updates
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
Warner reveals his all-time IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson, Malinga miss the cut
Warner reveals his all-time IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson, Malinga miss the cut
How car companies are gearing up to restart production after weeks of silence
How car companies are gearing up to restart production after weeks of silence
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Women use VR to fight sexual harassment after Singapore #MeToo scandal
Women use VR to fight sexual harassment after Singapore #MeToo scandal
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News