Bihar Board 10th Results 2019: BSEB chairman Anand Kishor to talk about these important points at press conference

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the matric results of 2019 today at 12:30 pm. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor along with additional chief secretary of Bihar education department RK Mahajan will jointly declare the results of Class 10 board exam.

He will address a press conference at 12:30 pm today and interact with media persons about the Bihar Board exam and results.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Here’s what Anand Kishor can talk about in the press conference

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishor in the press conference will declare the top rank holders of class 10 board exam today at 12:30 pm.

Kishor will also talk about the physical verification of toppers.

After the topper scam 2016 and 2017, Bihar Board decided to physically verify the toppers by interviewing the toppers before declaration of result. In the year 2018, the top 10 rank holders of all the three streams were called and interviewed by a panel of BSEB to verify them before declaring the result.

As always, he will also inform about the pass percentage this year along with stream- wise pass percentage.

He will also talk about the rewards and scholarship that will be awarded to the toppers.

Check live updates here to know about every detail of the Bihar Board Results 2019 press conference that will be held today at 12:30 PM

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 12:14 IST