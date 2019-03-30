Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: Here’s why BSEB declared results so early this year

Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2019: It was unexpected for the candidates that Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to declare the Class 12 board exam results in the month of March. This is the very first time BSEB is releasing the result within 42 days of concluding the exam.

The exam was conducted between February 6 and 16, 2019. The evaluation process was completed by the first week of March.

For last many years, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May or June. Last year, the BSEB Intermediate exam results were declared on June 6.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, “The computer based evaluation system and more number of OMR based objective questions helped in speedy evaluation. Every day after the paper evaluation, the records and marks were uploaded on the computer that made the whole process faster.”

Moreover, the main reason behind the getting the papers evaluated early and declaring the results much before than usual was because of making it easier for candidates to apply for admissions in different universities, he added.

In most of the universities in Delhi and other parts of India, the admission process will close by the second week of May.

Moreover, this year, it was for the very first time that the number of pending results was as less as 174 as compared to previous years.

In 2018, the number of pending results was 3,468, in 2017 it was 2890, in 2016 it was 3803.

This year, a total of 12, 78, 655 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 484 were expelled.

4 lakh 26 thousand 915 students qualified with first division. 5 lakh 50 thousand 844 candidates qualified with second division.42, 036 candidates qualified with third division.

(With inputs from Rakesh Singh in Patna)

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:58 IST