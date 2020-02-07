Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2019: 3 impersonators caught, 17 expelled on day 4

education

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:09 IST

Three impersonators on Thursday were caught and 14 candidates expelled from different centres in Bihar on the fourth day of intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB).

Of the expelled candidates, six cases were booked in Nalanda, three in Gopalganj, two each in Saran, Madhepura and Jamui and one each in Bhojpur and Gaya districts.The impersonators were caught in Muzaffarpur, Banka and Nawada districts.

Non-Rashtriya Bhasha (NRB) examination was held in the first sitting in which 5,75,810 candidates had registered. Examination for three papers - computer science, (2,163 candidates); multimedia and web technology (55 candidates); and yoga and physical education (93 candidates) - was held in the second sitting.

“The board is monitoring intermediate exam with the help of two control rooms and WhatsApp group created for the better communication and surveillance during the exam period,” said a BSEB communique issued here on Thursday.

On February 7, the board will conduct mathematics exam in the first shift while matri bhasha (MB) and vocational trade-I exam will be held in the second shift.