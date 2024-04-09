AP Inter Result 2024 Live: Updates on BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result expected date

AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) will release AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results soon. As per information available, the results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be declared by April 15. When announced, students can check it on the board's official websites....Read More

These are the websites for AP Inter result 2024:

examsresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

results.gov.in

To check AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results, students need to use their roll number and date of birth on the login page. Both IPE 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.

The AP Inter 1st year exams were conducted from March 1 to March 19 and AP 2nd year exams were conducted from March 2 to March 20. These exams were held between 9 am and 12 pm. Check the latest updates on AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result date and time below: