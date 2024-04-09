Edit Profile
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
    AP Inter Result 2024 Live: Updates on BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result expected date

    Apr 9, 2024 1:21 PM IST
    AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) are expected on or before April 15.
    AP Inter Result 2024 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result expected date, latest updates
    AP Inter Result 2024 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result expected date, latest updates

    AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) will release AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results soon. As per information available, the results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be declared by April 15. When announced, students can check it on the board's official websites....Read More

    These are the websites for AP Inter result 2024:

    examsresults.ap.nic.in

    results.bie.ap.gov.in

    results.apcfss.in

    bie.ap.gov.in

    results.gov.in

    To check AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results, students need to use their roll number and date of birth on the login page. Both IPE 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.

    The AP Inter 1st year exams were conducted from March 1 to March 19 and AP 2nd year exams were conducted from March 2 to March 20. These exams were held between 9 am and 12 pm. Check the latest updates on AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result date and time below:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 9, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results on same day, these are the login credentials required

    Both IPE 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day. To check AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results, students need to use the following information:

    • Roll number
    • Date of birth.
    Apr 9, 2024 12:39 PM IST

    Where to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results?

    When announced, students can check AP Inter results on these websites:

    Apr 9, 2024 12:01 PM IST

    AP Inter result 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year scores expected this week

    The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is expected to declare IPE 1st and 2nd year results soon. These results are likely to be announced by April 15.

    AP Inter Result 2024 Live: Updates on BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result expected date
