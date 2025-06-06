AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Where, how to check IPASE result when released
AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The results of AP IPASE 2025 is expected to be out soon. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the results of AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 soon. When declared, students who took the advanced supplementary exam will be able to download their results from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates may need to enter details like their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name to check their results. ...Read More
The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Whereas the IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.
The results of AP Inter Examinations 2025 was declared on April 12, 2025. The first-year exams was held on March 1 to March 19, 2025, and second-year exam was conducted from March 3 to March 20, 2025.
AP Supplementary Results 2025: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IPASE result 2025:
- Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to download the AP Inter advanced supplementary result
- Enter the credentials asked to login and submit.
- Check your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on AP Inter Supply Results date, direct link and more.
