Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi380C
Friday, June 6, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Where, how to check IPASE result when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 6, 2025 4:44 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The results of AP IPASE 2025 is expected to be out soon. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Andhra Pradesh IPASE May 2025 results is expected to be out soon, check the steps to download when out. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Andhra Pradesh IPASE May 2025 results is expected to be out soon, check the steps to download when out. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the results of AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 soon. When declared, students who took the advanced supplementary exam will be able to download their results from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates may need to enter details like their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name to check their results. ...Read More

    The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

    Whereas the IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

    The results of AP Inter Examinations 2025 was declared on April 12, 2025. The first-year exams was held on March 1 to March 19, 2025, and second-year exam was conducted from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

    AP Supplementary Results 2025: How to download

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IPASE result 2025: 

    1. Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download the AP Inter advanced supplementary result
    3. Enter the credentials asked to login and submit.
    4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on AP Inter Supply Results date, direct link and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 6, 2025 4:44 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: When was practical exam conducted?

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The IPASE practical examinations was conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025.

    June 6, 2025 2:44 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Official website to check

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 results will be released on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

    June 6, 2025 1:26 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Credentials required to check IPASE results 

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Candidates will likely to enter details like their IPASE May 2025 roll number and Date of Birth or Name to check their results.

    June 6, 2025 12:57 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: About AP Inter regular exam dates

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The first-year exams was held on March 1 to March 19, 2025, and second-year exam was conducted from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

    June 6, 2025 12:46 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: When were AP Inter results declared?

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The AP Inter Results 2025 was declared on April 12, 2025.

    June 6, 2025 12:38 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Exam was held in two sessions

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was held in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

    June 6, 2025 12:35 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: When was exam conducted?

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The IPASE May 2025 theory examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025.

    June 6, 2025 12:33 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: How to download 

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Candidates will be able to check their results when out by mentioned below to check the IPASE result 2025:

    Go to the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

    On the home page, click on the link to download the AP Inter advanced supplementary result

    Enter the credentials asked to login and submit.

    Check your result displayed on the screen.

    Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

    June 6, 2025 12:29 PM IST

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Where to check results when out

    AP Inter Supply Result News Live: The AP IPASE 2025 results will be declared on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

    News education board exams AP Inter Supply Result News Live: Where, how to check IPASE result when released
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes