Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC 2023 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions and hall ticket here

AP SSC 2023 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions and hall ticket here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 02, 2023 04:42 PM IST

AP SSC Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin from tomorrow, April 3, 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will begin the AP SSC examination tomorrow, April 3 with First Language (Group-A) examination. The admit cards are available on the official website at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC 2023 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions and hall ticket here
AP SSC 2023 exam begins tomorrow, check instructions and hall ticket here

The AP SSC 2023 examination will end on April 18 with SSC Vocational Course (Theory). The AP SSC exam will be held from 9:30 and to 12: 45 pm.

Here's the direct link to download admit card

Even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday for any of the dates listed above, the 2 SSC Public Exams, April–2023, will still be held strictly following the date sheet.

The performance of candidates who answer the wrong combination question papers will be cancelled.Hence, the candidates are held responsible for demanding/answering wrong question papers.

The performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination center other than originally allotted by this office.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exams andhra pradesh
board exams andhra pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out