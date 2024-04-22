AP SSC 2024: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 marks announced, here’s how to check scores

The AP SSC (Class 10) results 2024 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today. Students will be able to check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. They will also be able to check the scores on Hindustan Times. AP SSC Results 2024: Class 10 results declared, here's how to check scores. (HT File image)

Here are the steps to download the scores from the official website of Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh:

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Check your results.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The board authorities held a press conference wherein details on pass percentage and other information were also shared, apart from the results.

The overall pass percentage this year is 86.69%. Of this, girls scored 89.17% , whereas boys scored 84.32%.

Worth mentioning here, that the BSEAP Class 10th examination was conducted from March 18 to March 30, 2024.