The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 on March 5. All students who will appear for the exam can check their admit cards on the official website of BSE AP at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 released at bse.ap.gov.in, download link here (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The hall ticket has been released for regular candidates, private candidates, OSSC, OSS private candidates.

Direct link to download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam will begin with the First language paper and will end with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.

The exam for Class 10 will be held across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.