New Delhi
Friday, May 3, 2024
    Assam HS result 2024 Live: AHSEC Class 12 marks awaited, check latest updates

    May 3, 2024 7:22 PM IST
    The AHSEC is expected to release the Assam Board Class 12 results soon. Follow the blog for the latest updates. 
    Assam HS result 2024 Live: AHSEC Class 12 board results awaited. Check latest updates. (HT File)
    The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC is expected to release the Class 12 board results soon. Students who appeared in the exam will check their results on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in, once released.  An official confirmation of the results date and time is yet to be made by the AHSEC. the Assam Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12th to March 13th, 2024 across various exam centers in the state. Close to 3 lakh students appeared in the exams. ...Read More

    In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6. The pass percentage for AHSEC 12th exams last year was 84.96% for Science, 79.57% for Commerce, and 70.12% for Arts stream

    Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam announced Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage secured this year is 75.7 percent.

    Follow the blog for all the latest updates on Assam Class 12 board results 2024, date and time, pass percentage, and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Assam HS result 2024 Live: Date and time of score release awaited

    AHSEC is yet to make an official declaration regarding the announcement of results

    May 3, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    Get the latest updates on Assam HS result 2024 on the Education Portal of HT

    May 3, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    The AHSEC class 12 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 13, 2024.

    May 3, 2024 6:56 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared on April 20

    The Assam board class 10 results was announced on April 20. 

    May 3, 2024 6:55 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: What was the pass percentage last year?

    Last year, the pass percentage was 84.96% for Science, 79.57% for Commerce, and 70.12% for Arts stream.

    May 3, 2024 6:53 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: How to check scores when out?

    1. Go to the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
    2. Click on the HSSLC or Class 12 result link on the homepage.
    3. Log in using the information asked and click on submit.
    4. Check and download your results.
    May 3, 2024 6:52 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: Which websites will be results be released?

    The AHSEC Class 12 results will be released on ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

    May 3, 2024 6:49 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: When were results released last year?

    In 2023, the results were declared on June 6. 

    May 3, 2024 6:46 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: No official confirmation on date and time of results

    There is no official confirmation on date and time of results made by the AHSEC so far. 

    May 3, 2024 6:13 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: AHSEC Class 12 scores awaited, updates here AHSEC 12th board results expected soon

    The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to soon release the results of Class 12 or HSSLC examinations.

    Assam HS result 2024 Live: AHSEC Class 12 marks awaited, check latest updates
