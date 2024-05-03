Assam HS result 2024 Live: AHSEC Class 12 marks awaited, check latest updates

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC is expected to release the Class 12 board results soon. Students who appeared in the exam will check their results on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. An official confirmation of the results date and time is yet to be made by the AHSEC. the Assam Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12th to March 13th, 2024 across various exam centers in the state. Close to 3 lakh students appeared in the exams. ...Read More

In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6. The pass percentage for AHSEC 12th exams last year was 84.96% for Science, 79.57% for Commerce, and 70.12% for Arts stream

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam announced Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage secured this year is 75.7 percent.

Follow the blog for all the latest updates on Assam Class 12 board results 2024, date and time, pass percentage, and more.