Assam HS result 2024 Live: AHSEC Class 12 marks awaited, check latest updates

Assam HS result 2024: AHSEC Class 12 marks awaited
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC is expected to release the Class 12 board results soon. Students who appeared in the exam will check their results on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. An official confirmation of the results date and time is yet to be made by the AHSEC. the Assam Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12th to March 13th, 2024 across various exam centers in the state. Close to 3 lakh students appeared in the exams. ...Read More
In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6. The pass percentage for AHSEC 12th exams last year was 84.96% for Science, 79.57% for Commerce, and 70.12% for Arts stream
Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam announced Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage secured this year is 75.7 percent.
Follow the blog for all the latest updates on Assam Class 12 board results 2024, date and time, pass percentage, and more.
Assam HS result 2024 Live: Date and time of score release awaited
AHSEC is yet to make an official declaration regarding the announcement of results
Assam HS result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
The AHSEC class 12 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 13, 2024.
Assam HS result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared on April 20
The Assam board class 10 results was announced on April 20.
Assam HS result 2024 Live: What was the pass percentage last year?
Last year, the pass percentage was 84.96% for Science, 79.57% for Commerce, and 70.12% for Arts stream.
Assam HS result 2024 Live: How to check scores when out?
- Go to the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
- Click on the HSSLC or Class 12 result link on the homepage.
- Log in using the information asked and click on submit.
- Check and download your results.
Assam HS result 2024 Live: Which websites will be results be released?
The AHSEC Class 12 results will be released on ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam HS result 2024 Live: When were results released last year?
In 2023, the results were declared on June 6.
Assam HS result 2024 Live: No official confirmation on date and time of results
There is no official confirmation on date and time of results made by the AHSEC so far.
Assam HS result 2024: AHSEC Class 12 scores awaited
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to soon release the results of Class 12 or HSSLC examinations.