The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared the Assam HS Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result link will also be available on assamresults.in, results.digilocker.gov.in. Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE Updates Assam HS Result 2026: AHSEC 12th results declared at ahsec.assam.gov.in, direct link to check here (HT File Photo)

Presently, students can download their digital Marks-Sheets from websites or view them through a mobile app.

The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. The Class 12 examination was held in two shifts on all days: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Direct link to check Assam HS Result 2026

Assam HS Result 2026: How to check All candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.