BIE AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results announced on bie.ap.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared in the AP Inter Supply exam can go to bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in and download their marks memos.

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has announced results of the Advanced Intermediate Supplementary Examination results 2023 for first and second year students. Candidates who have appeared in the AP Inter Supply exam can go to bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in and download their marks memos. AP Inter Supply result 2023 live updates.

BIE AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results announced, direct link here(File photo)
Login credentials required to check BIEAP Inter Supplementary result 2023 is board exam hall ticket numbers.

Direct link to check AP Inter Supply result 2023

How to check AP Inter Supplementary result 2023

  1. Go to one of the two websites mentioned above.
  2. Now, Open the result link for Advanced Supplementary exam given on the home page.
  3. Enter your hall ticket number and login.
  4. Check and download your result.
  5. Take printout of your e-marks memo.

Apart from the official websites, AP Inter result may also be shown on some unofficial websites. It is advised that students check their scores on official websites to ensure authenticity.

BIE AP announced Inter Public exam results on April 26 and the Supply exam was another chance for 1st and 2nd year students to pass their respective classes.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
ap inter result board exam result
