Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 on March 31, 2024. The BSEB Matric results were announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore at the press conference. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric results declared (HT file)

The Board Chairman also announced BSEB Matric toppers, pass percentage and other details regarding the conduct of the examination, the number of candidates registered and appeared and so on.

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 direct links to check will be available on the official website of BSEB and also on the HT Portal Education page. The official websites are- bsebmatric.org and results.biharboardonline.com.

All the students can check the results on the official website by following the steps given below.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: How to check BSEB Matric results

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BSEB matric board examination, or the Class 10 examination, was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.

In 2023, Bihar Board Matric results was announced on the same date, March 31. A total of 16,10,657 students appeared for BSEB Matric examination, out of which 13,05,203 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 81.04%. 90 students were in Top 10 last year out of which 10 students were from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Jamui. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bihar Board.