Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 likely soon. The date and time of release of BSEB matric results will be announced prior to the declaration of the Class 10 board results. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: How, where to check BSEB Matric results

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Where to check

When declared. BSEB Class 10 results or Bihar Board Matric results can be checked on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board 10th result 2024 link will also be available to appeared candidates on results.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates can also check the results for Bihar Board Class 10 on HT Portal Education page. But before that students will have to register to HT Portal Education page to get alerts when results are out.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2024.

Visit the official website of BSEB results at results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BSEB Matric results will be announced at the press conference. The Board officials will conduct the press conference. Like BSEB Inter results, the Bihar Board 10th results will likely be announced by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore.

Along with the announcement of the results, the Board Chairman will announce pass percentage, toppers names and other details at the press conference.

Bihar Board conducted the BSEB Matric examination in the state from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.